By Dec. 13 — the most recent data available when The Standard ran its analysis — the Municipal Transportation Agency had issued more citations than in any year since before the pandemic.

San Francisco officials issued nearly 1.2 million parking tickets this year, approaching $119 million in fines for blocking street cleaners, letting the meter run out, and a bevy of other violations.

Topping the list is 50 Drumm St., a downtown address that was the site of more than 1,860 parking citations in 2024. The majority of drivers who got dinged at this location next to the Hyatt Regency hotel and a bustling taxi stand were blocking the bus zone. In all, those infractions cost scofflaw parkers north of $500,000.

With parking control officers tucking more dreaded citation slips under windshield wipers, The Standard dove into the city’s data to find the most troublesome locations to park in 2024 — and maybe help you avoid risk in the new year.

Taking second place is 555 Terry A. Francois Boulevard, a familiar foe to those who follow the city’s riskiest parking locations.

A stone’s throw from both the Chase Center and Oracle Park, the public lot is next to the city’s special-event parking zone, where meter prices can spike to $11 per hour, even on weekends. When The Standard investigated the location in 2022, it found that the lot offered a dangerous temptation for game attendees: parking for 50 cents an hour, but with a 90-minute limit. Optimism and not reading the fine print translated into nearly 1,800 citations.