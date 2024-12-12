New parking rules for 14,000 spots won’t be enforced until March

San Francisco will give motorists a two-month grace period before enforcing a new state law that restricts parking near crosswalks, transportation officials announced Wednesday.

The so-called daylighting law prohibits parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk to make pedestrians more visible to drivers. It takes effect Jan. 1, but the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says it will continue issuing warnings to drivers until March 1.

“Our main goal continues to be to educate and not punish,” SFMTA spokesperson Michael Roccaforte told The Standard. “So the more people hear about it, and perhaps get a warning instead of a citation, the better.”