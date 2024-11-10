SF just lost 14,000 parking spaces. Here’s what to know

It’s Monday and San Francisco just lost around 14,000 parking spaces as a new change to the vehicle code went into effect — the Daylighting to Save Lives Bill (AB 413) — which requires cities across the state to “daylight” intersections.
That means clearing sight lines between drivers and people crossing the street by removing parking to reduce the chances of dangerous crashes.
San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials anticipate about 13,775 on-street parking spots — or 5% of all street parking — will be affected by the law.
The city boasts approximately 442,000 public parking spaces, with 275,500 on streets and 166,500 in garages and lots, according to a parking census conducted in 2014. If those 442,000 spots were strung together, they would measure 900 miles, exceeding the length of California’s 840-mile coastline.
The new law does not provide cities with any funding or require curbs to be painted red at crosswalks. It’s the responsibility of drivers to leave a parking space’s distance between their vehicle and a crosswalk on the approach side, whether it’s painted or not.
Parking enforcement staffers will begin issuing written warnings for vehicles parked within 20 feet of any crosswalk in the direction of approaching traffic. For example, you could receive a warning if you park less than 20 feet in front of a stop sign.
And beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the SFMTA will begin issuing fines to anyone caught parking in the daylighting zones. Those will start at $40.
The law applies to all crosswalks, whether the crossing is painted or not.
‘I’m truly against it’
But as with pretty much any change to parking rules in San Francisco, locals are split on the change.
“I am truly against it,” said Rahmat Shirakhon, owner of the Lower Haight’s Noc Noc bar. “It’s going to take so many parking spots away.”
Shirakhon said it already takes him around 30 minutes to find parking for his late shifts.
Shirakhon, who commutes from Alameda, argued that the neighborhood is already safe for pedestrians who follow traffic rules. He worried the reduced parking would hurt businesses along the corridor, particularly on weekends when “90 percent” of customers come from outside the city.
DoorDash driver Akil Whitaker, a lifelong San Francisco resident, sees the changes as part of a broader pattern making the city increasingly hostile to drivers.
“The city has been implementing too many things in favor of the cyclists, in favor of the pedestrians,” Whitaker said. “It’s becoming very unfriendly to the person with the vehicle.”
However, local resident Ariel Vitale offered a more nuanced perspective, citing personal connections to the safety concerns.
“I’ve had friends that have been hit by cars before, just walking, not even on a bike,” Vitale said. “Most drivers are not aware of people crossing the street when they’re turning.”
While supporting safety measures, Vitale suggested a compromise: creating designated parking areas away from pedestrian zones in affected neighborhoods.
“Safety needs to be number one, because people are dying all the time,” Vitale said. “But you can’t forget about people with a business.”