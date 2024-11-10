SF just lost 14,000 parking spaces. Here’s what to know

It’s Monday and San Francisco just lost around 14,000 parking spaces as a new change to the vehicle code went into effect — the Daylighting to Save Lives Bill (AB 413) — which requires cities across the state to “daylight” intersections.

That means clearing sight lines between drivers and people crossing the street by removing parking to reduce the chances of dangerous crashes.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency officials anticipate about 13,775 on-street parking spots — or 5% of all street parking — will be affected by the law.

The city boasts approximately 442,000 public parking spaces, with 275,500 on streets and 166,500 in garages and lots, according to a parking census conducted in 2014. If those 442,000 spots were strung together, they would measure 900 miles, exceeding the length of California’s 840-mile coastline.