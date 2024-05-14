Those who resort to squatting on coveted street parking spots have many reasons for their actions. They say nearby public transit just isn’t good enough to get to work on time. Or they need to get home after work to care for loved ones. Or they're just too busy to park blocks away.

This is the handiwork of the cone people. For decades, Excelsior homeowners say, residents have called dibs on parking spots with the same cones often marking off construction sites or closed roads. It's a way of life in this corner of San Francisco—and sometimes the only way for car owners to stay sane.

San Francisco’s densely packed Excelsior neighborhood is blessed with many things , but available street parking isn’t one of them. Occasionally, you’ll find a spot—only to notice it’s been blocked with a bright orange traffic cone.

Julio Gonzalez, a 74-year-old retired San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency worker, has placed a cone in front of his home for over 20 years. He says it’s so his wife has somewhere to park when she gets home from work.

Gonzalez, who lives on Moscow Street, admitted to placing the cone after The Standard moved it aside, parked in his wife’s spot and knocked on his door, asking if that was OK.

“No, my wife comes home at 1 a.m.,” he said. “That’s her spot.”

Gonzalez has lived here since 1970, he said. When his wife gets home from her job at San Francisco International Airport, most nearby spots are taken except for those close to the Crocker Amazon baseball field. It’s there, he said, that an attacker slashed his stomach and hand roughly 20 years ago.

“She’ll have to go to the park, and it’s dangerous at night,” Gonzalez said.