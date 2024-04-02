The Standard combed through the reports for Breed, Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin (who is expected to announce his candidacy any day) and declared candidate Ahsha Safaí to find out where they keep their money and what gifts they’ve been receiving. Candidates for mayor who are not currently public employees—such as Daniel Lurie and Mark Farrell—aren’t required to file a Form 700 until later this spring, but other records provide some financial insights.

Tuesday marks the deadline for elected officials and government employees who influence public policy to file Form 700s, a statement of economic interest that must be submitted annually. The documents provide insight into investments, real estate holdings, outside streams of income and gifts connected to an individual.

A vortex of cash is engulfing the San Francisco mayor’s race, with spending by candidates and independent committees on pace to smash city records . But the personal finances of Mayor London Breed and her challengers could also weigh heavily on voters’ minds.

Mayor London Breed

Other gifts reported on the mayor’s Form 700 include her attendance at various Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation events last fall totaling $1,000 and a $6,600 trip to Washington, D.C., for the Bloomberg CityLab summit. (Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has donated $200,000 to Breed’s reelection.)

This month, Breed will depart for Shanghai in what will be her third sister-city trip since taking office. The San Francisco Special Events Committee, a city nonprofit, is sponsoring the trip, and the total cost is currently unknown.

The mayor has been a supporter of the Jewish state during her tenure. In January, Breed refused to sign a cease-fire resolution related to the Israel-Hamas war that was approved by the Board of Supervisors.

The trip was organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area and served to commemorate San Francisco’s relationship with Haifa, a port city in Israel. The tour lasted a little under a week and was notable in that Breed revealed to her travel companions that a recent DNA test showed she has Jewish ancestry. According to Tye Gregory, CEO of JCRC Bay Area, the trip was attended by about 30 people.

Other donors for Breed’s trip included Amy Friedkin, the first woman president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee; Maryam Muduroglu, the city’s chief party planner ; philanthropist Lisa Pritzker; and banker Scott Seligman, who was recently tied up in a yearslong fraud scheme, according to The Detroit News .

In a sign of just how small San Francisco power circles are, among the people donating $500 for the trip was Mimi Haas—the mother of mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie. (Lurie need not feel jealous; Haas gave a cool $1 million to a committee supporting her son’s run for mayor.)

The mayor did acknowledge accepting gifts from various people, most of them connected to a Sister City trip she took to Israel in May 2023. Breed reported that a total of 31 individuals and two organizations—the Koret Foundation and Jewish Community Federation—donated $16,500 for the trip.

Despite being the highest-paid mayor in California , London Breed has yet to invest any of her $357,000 annual salary into local real estate or the stock market, according to her Form 700 filed last week.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin

Aaron Peskin’s candidacy for mayor is still unofficial, but multiple sources have told The Standard that he has been lining up campaign contributors and endorsements, with an announcement expected imminently.

Peskin’s stock and real estate portfolios do not appear to have changed significantly over the last couple of years, but he is still among the richest members of the Board of Supervisors. His holdings in Amazon alone are worth between $101,000 and $1 million, so he isn’t exactly struggling. At the end of last year, Peksin had 31 total stocks worth between $314,020 and $3.02 million, including investments worth tens of thousands of dollars in CVS, Disney and Bank of America.

The supervisor, who has frequently sparred with YIMBYs—and often won fights over housing development—also owns three properties within two blocks of Coit Tower that are worth no less than $2.1 million combined, according to Peskin’s filings. However, the wide range in property valuations allowed on the Form 700 makes that number seem deeply conservative. Redfin estimates the three properties to be worth almost $4.6 million.

Peskin earns $156,000 a year as a supervisor. But that is not his only source of income. He and his wife, attorney Nancy Shanahan, also operate Great Basin Land & Water, a nonprofit that works with Native American tribes on water rights and land acquisitions in California, Nevada and Utah. As president of the group, Peskin made between $10,000 and $100,000, while his wife, the nonprofit’s general counsel, made more than $100,000 last year, according to his Form 700.

Tax filings show the nonprofit’s revenue more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, going from $755,000 to more than $1.5 million. Records filed with the IRS show Peskin made just over $34,000 for seven hours of weekly work for the nonprofit in 2022, while Shanahan worked 12 hours a week and made almost $99,000.