“We continue to outpace the field in fundraising,” said Law, who is a partner at Thematic Campaigns.

Tyler Law, a political consultant for Lurie’s campaign, said no decision has been made on whether to participate in the city’s public matching fund program, which provides up to $1.2 million to qualifying candidates for mayor.

Despite having millions in support from an independent committee funded by his mother , brother and others, Lurie still needs significant resources for his own campaign to control the narrative and raise his name recognition. Farrell’s mayoral campaign , which is appealing to some voters who were perhaps initially drawn to Lurie, might have complicated the math on Lurie’s personal fundraising.

However, there is a growing suspicion that Lurie—whose campaign collected more than a half-million dollars in just a few months last year but also spent almost $400,000 during that time—will need to fund his campaign to remain competitive. Lurie is challenging Mayor London Breed and now faces added competition from another moderate Democrat after Mark Farrell, a former supervisor who briefly served as mayor, jumped into the fray last month.

Daniel Lurie ’s bid to become mayor of San Francisco was always going to be tough, considering he’s never run a campaign or served in elected office. But money was never seen as a potential issue for the nonprofit founder and heir to the Levi Strauss fortune.

Public financing gives candidates additional funds but places a cap on his spending. By sidestepping the public matching program, Lurie could run the risk of turning off some voters but he would be able to spend an unlimited sum.

“What we know from research is that self-funding is less effective,” said Jason McDaniel, a political science professor at San Francisco State University. “It’s very difficult for someone to buy an election, as much as people worry about money.

The deadline to make a decision is June 14.

Lurie, who founded Tipping Point and raised hundreds of millions for the nonprofit thanks to his elite network of family and friends, has tapped well-heeled contacts like Marissa Mayer, the former CEO of Yahoo, and multiple members of the Getty clan to help his campaign.

But the campaign has spent money almost as fast as it has come in. Sizable payments for advertising and staff before the end of the year included: $77,400 to Thematic Campaigns; $46,400 to spokesperson Max Szabo; $42,000 to campaign manager Trishala Vinnakota; $30,000 to digital ad firm Uplift; $20,600 to Sutton Law Firm; and almost $16,000 to campaign finance director Duncan Cady, who graduated college in June.

Political insiders have long suspected Lurie will dip into his own bank account the way developer Rick Caruso did in his bid to become mayor of Los Angeles in 2022; Caruso spent more than $100 million of his own money and ultimately lost to Karen Bass. Although no one expects San Francisco’s contest to get that pricey, the mayor’s race is already expected to become the most expensive in city history.