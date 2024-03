Garrett Leahy is a general assignment reporter at The San Francisco Standard. Before joining The Standard in September 2022, he earned a B.A. in Politics from the University of San Francisco in 2019 and attended City College of San Francisco. He began his career as a reporter in March 2020, freelancing for San Francisco news outlets such as 48Hills, Mission Local, El Tecolote, and the Ingleside Light. He also earned a John Swett Award for excellence in education reporting in 2020.