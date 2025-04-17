When the Great Highway became San Francisco’s newest car-free park, many west-siders were furious. They complained of traffic jams and speeding drivers. Some demanded their local supervisor be recalled for supporting the park.

But while they might not be over their anger just yet, many of the haters appear to have concluded that they might as well get some vitamin D — fog willing — and exercise while they exorcise their grumbles. Flag down a power-walker, cyclist, or skateboarder at the newly christened Sunset Dunes, and you’ll likely find yourself talking to someone who voted against Proposition K.