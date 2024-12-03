Prop. K passed with 55% of the vote . But on the west side, including Engardio’s District 4, which encompasses the stretch of the coastal roadway affected by the measure, 64% voted against it.

A recall petition letter, filed Tuesday morning with the Department of Elections, accuses Engardio of violating his “campaign promises of transparency” and betraying voters in his district.

A group of Sunset residents is launching a campaign to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio over his support of Proposition K, the ballot measure to close part of the Great Highway that was successful in the November election but roundly rejected by his district constituents.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Engardio said he respects voters’ right to seek a recall but urged district residents to consider the entirety of his work, such as his support for small businesses, education, and public safety.

According to the Department of Elections and California election law, the recall campaign must gather at least 9,911 signatures from District 4 voters within four months to put the measure on the ballot. If it qualifies, the Department of Elections will call for a special election; only District 4 residents would vote on the recall.

Vin Budhai, a leader of the “No on K” campaign and Sunset resident, is spearheading the recall along with neighbors. The campaign has hired an attorney and consulting firm and is awaiting a green light from the Department of Elections to begin soliciting signatures.

“This isn’t just about one district — it’s about all of San Francisco,” Budhai said. “Our leaders need to remember they work for the people who elected them and that promises matter. This recall is about fighting for a city where every voice is heard.”

The recall attempt has been brewing since the summer, when Engardio and four other supervisors put Prop. K on the November ballot. The measure asked voters whether a two-mile stretch of the Upper Great Highway should be permanently closed to vehicles.