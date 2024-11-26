The bike lanes on Sloat will result in the elimination of 90 free parking spaces, both on the street and in an adjacent parking lot. The state commission’s report acknowledges that this might raise concerns but noted that only affected 14 spots are within a quarter mile of Ocean Beach.

Aparton described the plan as a “very light touch,” using road stencils and minimal signage. “It can easily be modified if changes are necessary,” she said.

Tamara Aparton, a spokesperson for San Francisco Recreation and Parks, said the bike lane will connect the Great Highway to existing and planned bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

The design would divide the Great Highway into two lanes, one for pedestrians and one for cyclists. It would also create bike lanes on adjacent Sloat Boulevard.

“[This] is an exciting opportunity to reimagine a prominent shoreline area away from vehicular use to non-vehicular and better priority uses,” the Coastal Commission said in a report recommending approval of the city’s plan.

The state commission, which has authority over coastal projects, will vote Dec. 12 on the proposal.

City officials have submitted their plan to the California Coastal Commission to transform the coastal road into a pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly park, with a substantial reduction of nearby parking spaces.

But one thing is clear, based on new designs from the city: There will be more bike lanes and less street parking.

Following San Francisco voters’ approval of Proposition K to close the Great Highway to car traffic, the city’s next oceanside park remains largely conceptual.

The two-way protected bikeway on Sloat would be on the street’s south side and would result in the conversion of angled parking spaces to parallel. Most parking losses will be around 41st Avenue, where the bikeway intersects with a parking lot. No driving lanes on Sloat will be affected.

A San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson said the Sloat bike lane is part of the city’s “High Injury Network,” and the project seeks to improve safety and enhance active transportation options.

To offset the loss of parking spaces, a 100-unit public parking lot will be created in the “Christmas tree lot” near the Skyline Boulevard area, according to the SFMTA.

Vin Budhai, a leader of the “No on K” campaign, said this is another change that’s hostile to the city’s working class and motorists.

“We are not interested in the future park design,” he said, “but rather focus on the traffic safety challenges faced by our Sunset neighbors.”

Claire Amable, director of advocacy at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, applauded the plan. She said Sloat bike lanes will be a “crucial connection” to the future park and that safety for vulnerable road users, rather than parking, should be the top priority.

“No matter what the final design is, we support pilots and temporary installations,” Amable said. ”[It will] allow us to see how people are organically using the paths.”

The area is expected to close to cars in early 2025. The state coastal authority has awarded $1 million to support the park, which will likely feature art installations, murals, sculptures, seating, and year-round programming.

Additional community discussions are planned by Rec and Parks officials for spring 2025 to gather input and address traffic concerns. The city says it will finish repaving Sunset Boulevard and installing additional traffic lights and pedestrian safety signs before the closure to ensure a smooth transition.

One question remains: After such a contentious fight, what will be the name of the park?

Early activists supporting the road closure formed the group Friends of Great Highway Park. The Prop. K campaign branded the area as “Ocean Beach Park.” Aparton said no decision has been made.

Naming rights will likely fall to the city’s commissions and Board of Supervisors. Lucas Lux, who led the Prop. K campaign to promote “Ocean Beach Park” and sits on the board of Friends of Great Highway Park, said the name isn’t the most important thing.