SF’s most unexpected political controversy is about a roadway

The roadway is currently open to car traffic on weekdays and closed on weekends for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Proposition K, introduced by Supervisor Joel Engardio, aims to permanently ban private vehicles from a two-mile stretch of the Upper Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard. The southern part of the road connecting to Daly City will soon be closed to cars due to erosion.

The fate of a coastal roadway has unexpectedly become one of the most divisive political fights this election season in San Francisco, turning the sleepy west side into a campaign battleground.

In response to complaints from drivers who rely on the road to get to work, Quan said closing the Great Highway to cars would allow the city to adjust the westside traffic design for future generations rather than just focus on current needs.

“In a city with many dangerous streets, Ocean Beach Park will be a place for people of all ages, especially seniors and children, to walk without fear,” said Brian Quan, a Richmond District resident who serves on the executive committee of the Sierra Club.

Supporters of Prop. K have promoted the measure by saying it will allow for the creation of a new park.

“Working families are understandably concerned about the increased traffic and safety risks on neighborhood streets,” said Vin Budhai, who lives in the Sunset and founded the Open the Great Highway campaign. “With nearly 20,000 drivers now facing longer commutes, we have to ask — how is this benefiting our environment?”

Opponents argue that the closure would push more cars into surrounding neighborhoods, increasing traffic congestion and travel time.

Opponents also decry Engardio’s handling of putting the issue on a citywide ballot while it will disproportionatelly impact the west side. Some view it as a project driven by wealthy tech workers who can work remotely, as the Prop. K campaign has raised significant funding from tech leaders, including $300,000 from Yelp founder Jeremy Stoppelman.

While three major mayoral challengers — Daniel Lurie, Aaron Peskin, and Mark Farrell — are opposing Prop. K, the measure has received prominent political support, winning endorsements from the San Francisco Democratic Party, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Mayor London Breed.

“Our unique Pacific Ocean coast should be a renowned destination, open for San Franciscans to enjoy every day,” Pelosi said in a rebuttal argument in the city’s official voter guide.