“Such sellouts!” Josephine Zhao, president of the Chinese American Democratic Club, told her members just after the vote.

After more than an hour of cheering, booing, finger-pointing, and teeth-gnashing, an exhausted San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee voted Wednesday night to back a ballot measure that would pave the way for a new park on the Great Highway.

Out with the cars, in with the park.

The SF DCCC — the governing board of the local Democratic party – is a key endorsement for the Great Highway Park ballot measure, especially as it will appear on political flyers in mailboxes across the city alongside the ever-popular Vice President Kamala Harris, who will boost Democratic turnout. Brat summer, then may lead to sunny Great Highway Park summers.

Despite its radioactivity, high-profile Democrats like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi have backed the measure. Ultimately, 15 out of 28 voting members of the Democratic Party board voted affirmatively to endorse Proposition K. Richmond District Supervisor Connie Chan and her electoral opponent Marjan Philhour both voted against endorsing the measure.

It might just be the most contentious proposition on San Francisco’s ballot, at least, for West Side neighbors. Some residents opposed to the Great Highway Park have grown so enraged they’ve toyed with the idea of recalling Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the Sunset District and helped put the measure on the ballot.

Audrey Liu, an Inner Richmond District resident, told the board in public comment that she supported Prop. K. She spoke amid boos from the crowd.

“I believe now is the time to pass this measure,” Liu said. “The Great Highway is our next opportunity to create an iconic public space just as San Franciscans did before when they created Embarcadero, Crissy Field, and Patricia’s Green. Every time it’s been a difficult decision but every time San Franciscans have agreed to do what’s hard.”

The proposal was first placed on the ballot by five members of the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed. If passed, Prop. K would close the southern portion of the Great Highway from Lincoln Way to Sloat Boulevard to cars, allowing city officials to later create a park where the oft sand-drenched road once stood. The potential new park has also been called Ocean Beach Park.