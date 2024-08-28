Out with the cars, in with the park.
That’s now the official stance of the San Francisco Democratic Party.
After more than an hour of cheering, booing, finger-pointing, and teeth-gnashing, an exhausted San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee voted Wednesday night to back a ballot measure that would pave the way for a new park on the Great Highway.
“Such sellouts!” Josephine Zhao, president of the Chinese American Democratic Club, told her members just after the vote.
It might just be the most contentious proposition on San Francisco’s ballot, at least, for West Side neighbors. Some residents opposed to the Great Highway Park have grown so enraged they’ve toyed with the idea of recalling Supervisor Joel Engardio, who represents the Sunset District and helped put the measure on the ballot.
Despite its radioactivity, high-profile Democrats like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi have backed the measure. Ultimately, 15 out of 28 voting members of the Democratic Party board voted affirmatively to endorse Proposition K. Richmond District Supervisor Connie Chan and her electoral opponent Marjan Philhour both voted against endorsing the measure.
The SF DCCC — the governing board of the local Democratic party – is a key endorsement for the Great Highway Park ballot measure, especially as it will appear on political flyers in mailboxes across the city alongside the ever-popular Vice President Kamala Harris, who will boost Democratic turnout. Brat summer, then may lead to sunny Great Highway Park summers.
Audrey Liu, an Inner Richmond District resident, told the board in public comment that she supported Prop. K. She spoke amid boos from the crowd.
“I believe now is the time to pass this measure,” Liu said. “The Great Highway is our next opportunity to create an iconic public space just as San Franciscans did before when they created Embarcadero, Crissy Field, and Patricia’s Green. Every time it’s been a difficult decision but every time San Franciscans have agreed to do what’s hard.”
The proposal was first placed on the ballot by five members of the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed. If passed, Prop. K would close the southern portion of the Great Highway from Lincoln Way to Sloat Boulevard to cars, allowing city officials to later create a park where the oft sand-drenched road once stood. The potential new park has also been called Ocean Beach Park.
Right now, that stretch of highway is only open to pedestrians on weekends. Without permanent closure, Prop. K supporters argue they can’t install infrastructure like benches and playgrounds.
Those arguments failed to sway some residents’ hearts Wednesday night. Opponents of the measure, mostly older Sunset and Richmond District neighbors, packed the meeting in the Milton Marks Conference Center’s basement. They booed Prop. K supporters and filled the room with thunderous applause for anyone who demanded the Great Highway be left alone.
Early in the evening, roughly a dozen opponents of Prop. K stood shoulder-to-shoulder as Zhao, the Chinese American Democratic Club leader, addressed the Democratic Party board.
“If passed, it will throw 20,000 low-income people like these into chaos,” Zhao said, gesturing to the people by her side. “These people need to physically go to work, they’re cooks, they’re cleaners, they’re custodians. They spent decades building our city. Prop. K will break a promise of a pilot program that still has a year to go.”
Dozens of public speakers recounted oft-repeated arguments against Prop. K: that traffic diverted from the Great Highway would lead to longer north-south travel times, gum up neighborhood traffic, lead to more collisions, and would be underused, anyway.
Just how many people would warrant an “underused” park was up to interpretation during the night’s public comment. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency found 4,000 people used the Great Highway Park each weekend day it was open.
SFMTA data also shows the closure of the Great Highway adds three minutes of vehicular travel time at peak weekday hours. The agency would install new traffic signals in the area to address snarls.
Beyond the statistics, creating a new oceanside park is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, supporters told the Democratic Party.
The Great Highway park vote was one ballot measure battle among many Wednesday night.
The Democratic Party board also voted to back two controversial measures, ones that Breed had opposed. They ultimately backed Proposition D, a measure aimed at winnowing city commissions and expanding mayoral power, and the board endorsed Proposition H, a measure that would lower the age when firefighters could collect their highest pension from 58 to 55.
The party also endorsed Proposition L, which would tax ride-hail vehicles like Uber to prevent Muni service cuts.