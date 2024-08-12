In a city known for enthusiastic voter participation, San Franciscans are in for a, uh, treat this November.

The Department of Elections for the city and county of San Francisco confirmed that the ballot for the general election may be the longest in recent history, spanning six cards. This is partly the result of Proposition H, a 2022 measure that consolidated local odd-year races with even-year elections.

Voters will decide on a wide range of races, including president, congressional and state Legislature seats, regional BART board and local offices such as mayor, district attorney, school board and college board. On top of that, the ballot will feature 10 state propositions, one regional measure and a whopping 15 local measures.

“The number of cards will be the most if we get to six,” John Arntz, director of the Department of Elections, told The Standard. He said the department hasn’t finalized the design of the ballot.