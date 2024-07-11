Gearing up for a second Trump administration, San Francisco is looking to extend abortion access—and in doing so, it’s picking a fight with the Catholic Church.

In November, San Francisco voters will consider the Reproductive Freedom Act, a measure placed on the ballot by Mayor London Breed that aims to shore up protections for abortion rights. The measure touches on financing, data sharing and even zoning laws for health clinics.

It would also require signage about abortion access and emergency contraception to be posted across the city—and specifically outside religiously affiliated crisis pregnancy centers, of which there are two in San Francisco.

Heidi Sieck, an advocate for pro-choice policies who currently serves as the Breed campaign’s finance director, said the ballot measure is necessary because of a possible Trump presidency and conservative plans to implement Project 2025, a blueprint for a Republican presidential takeover organized by the Heritage Foundation.

The 922-page document outlining the conservative plans—which liberal critics have called anti-democratic—calls for effectively wiping out all support for abortion at the federal level. Other critics say they are specifically worried about Republicans using an 1800s-era law to restrict abortion pills being sent through the mail.