San Francisco’s Muni transit system is badly strapped for cash. Ridership has yet to approach pre-pandemic levels, and the agency is struggling with a $12.7 million shortfall in the next two years, falling off a cliff to a nearly $228 million deficit in the 2027 fiscal year.

While the city is still grappling with how to fill the gap, some San Francisco residents are putting forward their own plan—a ballot measure to tax ride-hailing companies, whose growth they say competes with transit in the city, and funnel the proceeds to Muni.

While ballot measures tend to be introduced and backed by political groups and supported by politicians, this initiative appears to be a true grassroots effort, without institutional backing or coordination with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the Office of the Mayor or the Board of Supervisors.

Chris Arvin, one of the measure’s organizers who works a day job as a software designer, said they donated $15,000 from their own savings to help launch the effort.

“That is a pretty significant amount of money for me,” said Arvin, who is also vice chair of the SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council. “But at the same time, the amount of money I’ve saved from Muni because I don’t have to have a car, I figure I can give some back and try to get Muni some funding.”

Arvin and fellow advocates hope the new tax would put up to $30 million each year into Muni’s coffers. Companies that offer rides in San Francisco, including Uber, Lyft and Waymo, would be taxed between 1% and 4.5% on all revenue they earn in the city.

“We have been hearing for a long time about the sort of doom and gloom of the transit funding situation and the fiscal cliff that Muni is going to hit,” Arvin said. “At some point, you get tired of hearing about the doom and gloom, and you want to do something about it yourself.”