To stanch the fiscal wounds that have roiled Bay Area transportation since the start of the pandemic, two Bay Area lawmakers are proposing a ballot measure for November 2026 that would inject massive funding into regional transit agencies.

Senate Bill 1031 would amass between $750 million and $2 billion a year through taxes to beef up funding across the nine Bay Area counties in an attempt to avoid service cuts and improve roadways.

The legislation would also call for a plan to consolidate at least some of the 27 transit operators across the region in response to years of mounting complaints from riders who have described the labyrinth of bureaucratic agencies as confusing and a barrier to better service.

"We need to keep moving," said state Sen. Scott Wiener at a press conference on Monday at San Francisco's Powell BART Station. "We need to have as strong a transportation system as possible."

The bill would first need to pass at the state level before heading to the ballot box. It could pull from a variety of funding streams that include sales, business payroll or parcel taxes. The rate at which those taxes could increase would be decided by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.