Muni lines cut as parking meter prices raised. Here’s what to know

Meter fees will go up by at least 25 cents. The bus service cuts, effective June 21, will affect the 5, 6, 9, 21, and 31 lines.

A gray and red city bus, marked route 21 to Hayes, moves along a crosswalk. It passes a large, classical-style building on a sunny day.
The changes are austerity measures the SFMTA is taking as it faces a $320 million budget deficit next summer. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard
By Garrett Leahy and Max Harrison-Caldwell

The board of the city’s transit agency voted Tuesday to slash bus service for several lines and to hike parking meter fees.

The changes to Muni service and parking costs are part of austerity measures by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to offset a $50 million budget deficit for fiscal 2025-26, which starts in July. The agency is projecting a $320 million budget deficit for fiscal 2026-27. 

The bus service cuts should account for $7.5 million of the $50 million gap, the agency says. Other savings will come from increased bus fares that went into effect in January and cuts to other programs.

The Muni service cuts, which the board approved 5-2, take effect June 21 and affect the 5, 6, 9, 21, and 31 lines. Here’s how those routes will change:

  • 5 Fulton will turn around at McAllister Street and Market Street/Civic Center Station on weekdays; 5R Fulton Rapid will not change.
  • 6 Haight-Parnassus and 21 Hayes will be combined into one line and turn around at Hyde Street and Market/Civic Center Station.  
  • 9 San Bruno will turn around at 11th Street and Market/Van Ness Station on weekdays; 9R San Bruno Rapid will not change.
  • 31 Balboa will turn around at 5th Street and Market/Powell Station.

Parking meter fees will increase starting May 15:

  • Drivers will pay at least 25 cents more per hour at all meters.
  • The cheapest meters will double in price, going from 50 cents to $1 per hour.
  • The agency will add a 10-cent convenience charge to parking payments made with a mobile device.
  • Time limits at some two-hour meters will increase to four hours.
  • The SFMTA will hire more parking cops to patrol on weekends, intensifying the crackdown on parking violations that started last spring.
Cars are parked along a street with several parking meters visible. Trees and more cars are in the background, creating a typical urban scene.
The minimum hourly rate for parking meters will increase from 50 cents to $1. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

San Francisco meters use demand-responsive pricing, meaning those with higher usage cost more. Because of this, the SFMTA did not have a full list of which meters will increase by 25 cents and which will increase by 50 cents. Those that will increase from 50 cents to $1 are the city’s least-used meters, including some on sleepy corridors in the Outer Sunset.

The agency predicts that the meter increases, which are billed partly as an adjustment for inflation, will yield more than $4 million annually. The citywide parking rate increase is the first in a decade; the minimum rate increase is the first in seven years.

During public comment ahead of the vote, Christopher White, executive director of the SF Bicycle Coalition, lambasted the city for the service cuts, saying they go against a policy of prioritizing public transit. White pointed out that the cuts come as the city opens Market Street to Waymos as part of Mayor Daniel Lurie’s downtown revitalization efforts.

“San Francisco’s decision-makers are willing to let ‘transit first’ wither and let privatization reign,” he said.

A transit map shows routes 5, 6/21, 9, and 31 in purple, terminating at key Market Street locations, with alternative services listed in a legend.
The affected bus lines will turn around at Market Street. | Source: San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Public comment before Tuesday’s vote was otherwise paltry, but dozens spoke against the bus service cuts at the board’s April 1 meeting. Many urged the SFMTA to instead dip into reserve funds.

Terry Adams, who recently moved from Austin to San Francisco, said the city should easily be able to scrape together enough money to fill the hole. He’s afraid the cuts will hurt ridership.

“Seven million dollars is like the salary of a tech vice president,” Adams said. “It’s not a lot of money. It can be found.”

Chris Arvin, vice chair of the SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council, said the cuts could erode the public’s trust in the agency, pointing out that it raised bus fares by 25 cents in January and is now butchering the 6 line after making a fuss about its post-Covid restoration.

“What does it say to riders when you raise fares and won’t use them to fund service?” Arvin said.

Transit advocate Scott Feeney noted that diminished trust could make it harder to convince voters to pass future taxes and bonds. Next year, voters will decide on a $300 million bond to fund local transit under the city’s bond schedule. Another bill, spearheaded by state Sen. Scott Weiner, would ask voters in San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties to approve a new sales tax to fund BART and Muni.

“When service is cut, people don’t want to fund Muni, and you’re going to be going to voters next year,” Feeney said. “Do the right thing, and don’t make the cuts.”

During the discussion before Tuesday’s vote, board member Stephanie Cajina, in particular, criticized the cuts to the 9 bus line, pointing to SFMTA staff’s report showing that of the lines facing cuts, that route has the highest percentages of low-income riders, people of color, and disabled people.

The table lists transit routes, average boardings, and percentages of people of color, low-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities.
The 9 bus has the largest share of vulnerable riders among the lines facing cuts. | Source: San Francisco Municipal Transporation Agency

While she did not make comments alongside Cajina on Tuesday, SFMTA board chair Janet Tarlov said during the April 1 meeting that offsetting cuts now would result in more draconian cuts in summer 2026, when the agency will have to confront a $320 million budget shortfall.

“It’s a difficult situation to maintain voter trust,” Tarlov said.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com
Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

