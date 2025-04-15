The bus service cuts should account for $7.5 million of the $50 million gap, the agency says. Other savings will come from increased bus fares that went into effect in January and cuts to other programs.

The changes to Muni service and parking costs are part of austerity measures by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to offset a $50 million budget deficit for fiscal 2025-26, which starts in July. The agency is projecting a $320 million budget deficit for fiscal 2026-27.

The board of the city’s transit agency voted Tuesday to slash bus service for several lines and to hike parking meter fees.

The Muni service cuts, which the board approved 5-2, take effect June 21 and affect the 5, 6, 9, 21, and 31 lines . Here’s how those routes will change:

9 San Bruno will turn around at 11th Street and Market/Van Ness Station on weekdays; 9R San Bruno Rapid will not change.

6 Haight-Parnassus and 21 Hayes will be combined into one line and turn around at Hyde Street and Market/Civic Center Station.

5 Fulton will turn around at McAllister Street and Market Street/Civic Center Station on weekdays; 5R Fulton Rapid will not change.

Time limits at some two-hour meters will increase to four hours.

The cheapest meters will double in price, going from 50 cents to $1 per hour.

Drivers will pay at least 25 cents more per hour at all meters.

The agency predicts that the meter increases, which are billed partly as an adjustment for inflation, will yield more than $4 million annually. The citywide parking rate increase is the first in a decade; the minimum rate increase is the first in seven years.

San Francisco meters use demand-responsive pricing, meaning those with higher usage cost more. Because of this, the SFMTA did not have a full list of which meters will increase by 25 cents and which will increase by 50 cents. Those that will increase from 50 cents to $1 are the city’s least-used meters, including some on sleepy corridors in the Outer Sunset.

“San Francisco’s decision-makers are willing to let ‘transit first’ wither and let privatization reign,” he said.

During public comment ahead of the vote, Christopher White, executive director of the SF Bicycle Coalition, lambasted the city for the service cuts, saying they go against a policy of prioritizing public transit. White pointed out that the cuts come as the city opens Market Street to Waymos as part of Mayor Daniel Lurie’s downtown revitalization efforts.

Public comment before Tuesday’s vote was otherwise paltry, but dozens spoke against the bus service cuts at the board’s April 1 meeting. Many urged the SFMTA to instead dip into reserve funds.

Terry Adams, who recently moved from Austin to San Francisco, said the city should easily be able to scrape together enough money to fill the hole. He’s afraid the cuts will hurt ridership.

“Seven million dollars is like the salary of a tech vice president,” Adams said. “It’s not a lot of money. It can be found.”

Chris Arvin, vice chair of the SFMTA Citizens’ Advisory Council, said the cuts could erode the public’s trust in the agency, pointing out that it raised bus fares by 25 cents in January and is now butchering the 6 line after making a fuss about its post-Covid restoration.

“What does it say to riders when you raise fares and won’t use them to fund service?” Arvin said.

Transit advocate Scott Feeney noted that diminished trust could make it harder to convince voters to pass future taxes and bonds. Next year, voters will decide on a $300 million bond to fund local transit under the city’s bond schedule. Another bill, spearheaded by state Sen. Scott Weiner, would ask voters in San Francisco, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties to approve a new sales tax to fund BART and Muni.

“When service is cut, people don’t want to fund Muni, and you’re going to be going to voters next year,” Feeney said. “Do the right thing, and don’t make the cuts.”