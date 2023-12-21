Gallery of 4 photos

The King Henry VIII Cut in the English-style, producing the same large portion sliced into thinner sections. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

A "meat cart" is one of the beloved traditions at House of Prime Rib, where servers wheel around a selection of the restaurant's offerings. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

House of Prime Rib is well-known for its hospitality as well as its selection of steak, as shown by a server ladling sauce for a guest onto a plate tableside. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard