During the next fiscal year, the agency’s deficit is tagged at $15 million, but that could balloon to $322 million the year after.

The agency’s revenue was in decline before the pandemic, and Covid pressed the accelerator. Add the expiration of state and federal funding meant as a backstop, and you’re hit with some pretty big, pretty bad numbers that could spell the end of the system as we know it.

You’ll get a sharp inhale. An “incredibly dire.” An “extremely concerning.” Maybe even a “clusterfuck” or two.

If you want to play a fun game, ask people in the know to describe the fiscal state of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

If one thing is clear, it’s that prospects for another rescue package from Sacramento are dim. And President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House will presumably kill the possibility of a federal bailout. That means instead of waiting for a white knight, the region needs to help itself.

“I don’t have any answers right now; I have a lot of questions,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who serves as chair of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority. “The odd piece about these Muni funding conversations we’re having is that in some ways, the most important actor is not in the room yet.”

Conversations with lawmakers, SFMTA staff and board members, and transit policy wonks reveal a big shrug on what’s next. Meanwhile, a new mayor prepares to take office amid furious efforts to throw a life-raft tax on the ballot in 2026 to keep Muni, BART, and Caltrain afloat.

But Muni is only part of the story, and fares make up only 8% of the MTA’s budget. Revenue from parking (particularly at formerly packed downtown lots) has dropped 31% from before the pandemic, dragging down the agency’s fiscal outlook while costs continue to increase.

The scale of that gap might surprise Muni riders who recently gave the system its highest satisfaction score in 20 years. Moreover, ridership has recovered to 78% of 2019 levels, in the top tier of transit systems nationally. Another sign of Muni’s popularity? Some items in its merch store that launched this month have already sold out.

“There’s a sense that the ball is back in our court,” said Sebastian Petty, a senior transportation policy advisor for urban planning nonprofit SPUR. “Maybe the state can step in and get us to a presidential year, but we all need to be part of the solution.”

One attempt on the ballot this month was Proposition L, which would have taxed rideshare companies to pay for Muni. But a poison-pill provision in business tax reform measure Proposition M negated the effort.

Although Prop. M backers insist they weren’t trying to spoil Prop. L, critics are dubious. Kat Siegal, a member of the county Transportation Authority’s community advisory committee who co-authored Prop. L, said when her campaign reached out to the other side for discussions, the response was essentially “Lose my number.”

Prop. L advocates say their idea to tax rideshare companies would have raised around $25 million for public transit, enough to head off next year’s Muni deficit. But little use crying over spilled taxes.

Now, all eyes are on an effort by the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission to put some sort of transit-saving tax before voters in 2026. At its next meeting, set for Dec. 9, the MTC intends to hammer out a framework for a ballot measure.

This is no simple matter. First, a majority of the commission must agree on a concept for the measure. Then state lawmakers need to introduce legislation to allow a regional ballot measure. Then comes the campaign, which would probably include a signature-gathering effort to get a measure on the ballot with a 50% threshold for passage.