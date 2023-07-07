Kevin Truong is the business editor at The Standard and previously served as the publication’s lead business reporter. He was formerly a reporter and editor at the San Francisco Business Times, where he covered commercial real estate, biotech and the innovation economy. His journalism has won recognition from the California News Publishers Association and the San Francisco Press Club. A proud graduate of the University of California Los Angeles, Kevin cut his teeth at the Daily Bruin student newspaper and news organizations like the Christian Science Monitor, NBC Los Angeles and Marketplace, before making his way north to the City by the Bay.