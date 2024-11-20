I rode Muni’s new, free on-demand shuttle — and it was magical

Waiting for a bus is rarely fun, and apparently, some San Franciscans aren’t keen on paying the fare, either. Now one part of the city has a free shuttle service you can hail through an app.

The on-demand shuttle brings a much-needed transportation option to Bayview-Hunters Point.

The shuttle is getting rolling at a tricky time for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. The system is expected to face a budget deficit of $239 million to $322 million by the 2026-27 fiscal year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. To bring spending under control, Muni officials have warned of slashing bus and rail service and possibly shutting down cable cars.

I decided to road-test this seemingly too-good-to-be-true free service.