Shoppers must obtain a grocery card—similar to a Costco card—from one of the market’s partnering nonprofits. Geoffrea Morris, who founded the market with Safaí, said the store is still nailing down its logistics but will likely be open on Wednesdays and Fridays for now. Shoppers will be able to visit every two weeks.



The city’s Human Services Agency sets the food weight in pounds each shopper can take. The market’s aisles are stocked exclusively with food—no baby formula, medicine, household supplies, or alcohol are available. The Bayview Senior Services nonprofit will oversee the market operation.