“I had some time on my hands, so I should probably ramp up my skill set,” Hu said of pausing her job search after six months. Hu’s been working on her startup for almost a year and says her knowledge of how to deliver an AI product has grown exponentially.



Now, she’s restarting her job search and using her experience as an AI founder to her advantage. “It’s definitely nice to have on my résumé,” she said. “It opens up more of the job market for me.”