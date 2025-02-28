A tech founder is keeping a grim tally of Trump, DOGE firings: ‘This is just the beginning’

For five years, Layoffs.fyi creator Roger Lee has kept a watchful eye over Silicon Valley, maintaining a much-studied database of layoffs at tech companies. But the biggest startup-style firings these days aren’t happening in San Francisco; they’re in Washington, D.C., where Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a chainsaw to the federal government.

As Lee — who is also CEO of the compensation management platform Comprehensive and a founder of the 401(k) provider Human Interest — read reports of Musk’s mass firings, he realized the billionaire was cutting costs “in a very similar manner to what the tech sector was going through in 2022, 2023.” That’s when Meta, Google, and Musk’s own X slashed thousands of jobs to correct for what they saw as over-hiring during the pandemic.