Gavin Newsom family buys $9M mansion in posh Marin town

“He’ll probably fit right in,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of people of that kind of stature. I would never divulge individuals, but you could probably put the math together — Belvedere, Ross, Tiburon — you’re familiar with Billionaire’s Row?”

Jef Leh, president of the Kentfield homeowners association, said he was unaware of the purchase but noted that Newsom will be welcomed among the neighborhood’s bevy of celebrities.

Newsom previously owned a home in Kentfield that he bought in 2011 for $2.2 million and sold in May 2021 for $5.9 million .

The deal comes just two months after Marin’s biggest sale of 2024: a $14.4 million home in Sausalito, the Real Deal reported .

In June, news broke that Newsom’s children were moving from Sacramento back to Marin to continue their education.

Sources confirmed that Newsom bought the home through an LLC. The address is being withheld due to security concerns.

The house has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms across 5,609 square feet. A prime example of California modernism, it has numerous floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Mount Tamalpais.

The governor paid around $9 million — 7% more than the asking price — for the house on less than an acre, in a deal that closed Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom just snapped up a new Bay Area home: a hidden mansion in the Marin County town of Kentfield, fitted with outdoor sculptures, a guest house, a handful of walk-in closets, and a swimming pool and spa.

Not everyone was as excited as Leh. When told of her new neighbor, Christie Colladay said, “Oh, bummer.”

Asked to elaborate on her disdain for the governor, Colladay responded: “Well, because I don’t like him. Ah, shit. I just don’t think he has run the state well between the pandemic and the homeless. I will be cordial, but he’s not getting a pie from me.”

The median price for a home in Marin in September was $1.76 million, according to the most recent data from the county assessor’s office — a 17% increase from the previous month and a year-over-year increase of nearly 7%. Ross, near Kentfield, accounted for 1.6% of home sales in Marin last year, the least of any town in the county.

“Kentfield is no longer just the divorced stepchild of Ross,” said William Barrett, a real estate agent in West Marin. “It’s awesome that he’s bought a house down here. I’m glad that he’s found a place in Marin County that he likes.”

Celebrities, techies, and venture capitalists have long gravitated to Ross Valley, where the school district is considered one of the best in the country.

“It’s widely publicized that there are great schools throughout Marin, but Kentfield and Ross have really great schools,” Leh told The Standard.