Phil Lesh, a Grateful Dead founding member and bass guitarist who helped pioneer psychedelic rock and revolutionized the role of bass in American music, died Friday. He was 84.

“He was surrounded by his family and full of love,” an Instagram post announcing his death said. “Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time.”

At the band’s former house at 710 Ashbury St., Deadheads wasted no time paying their respects to Lesh. Just after 2:30 p.m., around a dozen fans from the city and out of town, many clad in tie-dye, spoke with The Standard.

“I just wanted to feel it,” Tamar Wilder said. Wilder, 41, owns a merch company that counts LiveNation among its clients. She got her start selling patchwork dresses in Dead show parking lots.

Aiden Paul and Sean Eshia showed up at the house carrying the Deadhead torch. The 24-year-olds said they were more into the Dead than any other band.

“I’m just trying to process it all,” Eshia said, adding that Lesh was his favorite founding member of the band.