Luxury matchmakers in Silicon Valley spill their secrets

Andersen’s services don’t come cheap; rates start at $150,000 and quickly go up from there. And she earns it, catering to a clientele whose extreme wealth, exacting standards, and occasional eccentricities can make finding the perfect companion a challenge.

“My typical VIP client has been extraordinarily successful in their career and achieved goals above and beyond their wildest dreams,” she said. “Their time and privacy are very important to them, so dating apps or websites are not going to work.”

Over the last 22 years, Amy Andersen of Linx Dating has earned the monikers the “Cupid of Silicon Valley” and the “Matchmaker for Millionaires” thanks to her ability to pair up elite Bay Area singles.

“There’s an inclination to look at people like resumes,” said Simone Grossman , a matchmaker from Three Day Rule who focuses on the Bay Area. That can mean that matchmakers must dissuade clients from creating elaborate spreadsheets to quantify or rank dates, or have difficult conversations about how finding companionship might feel harder than their recent billion-dollar exit.

Helping them find love involves navigating awkward wealth dynamics, shooting down unrealistic expectations, and unflinchingly taking on topics like orgies, autism, and whether Burning Man attendance is appealing or appalling in a potential beau.

Andersen and four other matchmakers consulted by The Standard say sparking love in San Francisco and Silicon Valley comes with a unique set of complexities. Paying clients tend to be busy, high-powered, and work-obsessed, with a prominent nerdy streak (because, yes, they’re mostly in tech).

“If someone wants me to be a magician, I don’t take on those searches,” said Shannon Lundgren, founder of matchmaking firm Shannon’s Circle . “Sometimes who they’re looking for is a unicorn — or someone that’s not looking for them.”

Matchmaking in this market can also mean managing big egos and people unaccustomed to hearing “no.” Or those who expect miracles.

Customers can also take advantage of services like wardrobe consultations or home-vetting visits, where their digs are inspected ahead of any overnight dates. A matchmaker may have to gently explain to a widow why having dozens of pictures of their deceased spouse could dampen the mood, even if they’re cooking up a dinner of aphrodisiacs. Or tell someone with a lot of clutter that their stacks of paper, miscellaneous (read: poorly curated) art, or random stacks of books are giving “hoarder” instead of “eligible bachelor.”

Getting the ball rolling is not unlike starting a new executive role. Once a client gets onboarded — a multi-hour process probing someone’s deepest hopes and desires — their matchmaker becomes a mix of advocate, coach, confidante, and therapist. And it can require dropping everything to offer advice or a listening ear when needed. Andersen recently ran into one VIP client at Equinox, for example, and her workout plans turned into an hourlong session chatting on side-by-side treadmills.

Andersen has encountered a similar dynamic: “I turn about 98% of business away,” she said, adding that she often refers folks who aren’t the right fit to other local matchmakers. (All in, she prefers to have 10 or fewer paying customers at a time.)

Sex, drugs, and Burning Man

Some clients “are staunchly anti-Burning Man: That’s a deal-breaker for them,” Grossman said. “But I also have a lot of clients who are regular Burners and couldn’t see themselves with someone who is against it, that they would perceive as closed off or square.”

In addition to their paying clients, matchmakers keep extensive databases that contain prospects, or non-paying members that could pair well with their clients. And intake conversations for those potential suitors also require some questions that feel particularly Bay Area.

Psychedelics and other mind alterants are also divisive. Lundgren recently realized she had to expand her drug-related questions for prospects because of how differently certain sects of the Bay Area perceive microdosing mushrooms or ketamine.

One client recently told her that he’d been on a date where the woman he matched with said that her goal for the year was to do more drugs. He was horrified. “That can be a real value difference between two people,” she said.

Orgies — or at least discussing them on the first date — can be a deal-breaker too. One 30-something man who works in tech and went on several dates through a matchmaker as a free client said shortly into a first date over lunch in the Marina, his match, a paid matchmaking client, brought up her proclivity for group sex and bluntly asked about his own preferences.

From the out-of-nowhere directness of the question, he suspected his date was on the autism spectrum. This, too, comes up at times in the Bay Area matchmaking world, where a client may need to be coached in conversational do’s and don’ts that might not be intuitive for them. (Post-date, both parties debrief with the matchmaker, so the client may receive direct feedback on any negative trends in how they presented.)

Politics has been another touchy subject as of late, matchmakers say. Once deep blue and largely atheist, the Bay Area has experienced a shift toward both God and conservative politics. Matchmakers find themselves needing to explicitly ask prospects whether they voted for Trump — since their answer is likely to be either a bright green or bright red flag.