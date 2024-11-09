San Francisco, one of America’s most irreligious cities , is experiencing something of a religious revival tied to the tech industry, led in part by a handful of prominent leaders like Tan, Founders Fund investor Trae Stephens, and his wife, Michelle. Techie-oriented churches in the city are expanding by homing in on a message that connects for spiritual skeptics grinding away in Big Tech or at a startup.

Among the hosts for the Code & Cosmos event and owner of the venue was one of the tech world’s most prominent Christians, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.

Inside a grand room with arched glass windows and exposed brick, the diverse crowd filled every seat. A DJ spun remixes of worship songs as attendees grabbed plates of Burmese coconut rice and curry and sipped on cranberry-apple cosmos.

But this wasn’t a product release party, an AI hackathon, or a Burning Man spinoff. Instead, it was an event meant to explore a topic ostensibly passé in a tech-obsessed city: Christianity.

On a recent Tuesday night, a small crowd gathered across the street from Dolores Park, outside the entrance to a townhouse converted from a former Christian Science church . Tickets for the party were sold out, and bouncers checked names at the gate.

“There’s an opportunity for people to realize working in tech and being a Christian aren’t at odds with each other,” she said. “Ten years ago, people were whispering to each other after meetings or events, ‘Hey, I heard you’re a Christian.’ It would be really hush-hush and on the down-low. That’s definitely changed over time.”

“Our goal is not necessarily conversion,” Stephens said, but rather encouraging the “high intellectuals of our time” to consider incorporating faith into their lives.

The event organizer was a nonprofit called Acts 17 Collective, started by Michelle Stephens earlier this year specifically to nurture a Christian community within tech. The name is a backronym for Acknowledging Christ in Technology and Society and is inspired by the biblical verse where the apostle Paul visits ancient Greece to preach to intellectuals and convert them into believers.

On a panel at the event, Francis Collins, a former NIH director who led an effort to map the human genome, discussed his own journey from atheism to Christianity.

“There was probably a time where a gathering like this would be unusual and maybe a little bit reviled in San Francisco,” Tan said, after pontificating about the relationship between faith, humanity, and work.

From St. Peter to Peter Thiel

To hear it from Stephens, there’s a natural affinity between tech and Christianity. People in the industry give back through the creation of jobs and wealth that are meant to provide abundance to all. Plus, forgiveness and persevering after failure is key to the culture.

“After Peter’s sermon, people were coming up to us and saying, ‘I didn’t even know Peter was a Christian,’” Michelle Stephens said in an interview. “How can a gay billionaire be a Christian?’”

The multiday event was themed as “the roast, the toast, and the holy ghost.” On the holy ghost day, guests split breakfast pizzas and mimosas, and the headliner was Peter Thiel, who led a sermon on miracles and forgiveness.

Stephens was inspired to start Acts 17 after throwing a 40th birthday bash for her husband Trae, a co-founder of defense contractor Anduril, at the couple’s home in New Mexico.

“[Tech] looks at second-time founders even better than first,” she said.

One of the city’s newer houses of worship, Epic Church launched in 2011 in a room at the W Hotel. It is experiencing the kind of traction startups hope for by speaking directly to techies, acknowledging that work is a central part of life, and being OK with the fact that some people aren’t here for the God part.

Epic Church is also investing in growth, spending millions on a new location slated to open by the end of the year. Weekly services are drawing in record numbers of parishioners like Tan and the Stephens family (who have donated to the new church), not to mention any number of the Big Tech rank and file.

In June, Trae Stephens held a talk at Epic called “The Prologue and the Promise” to a packed house of attendees from all over the country.

“I’m from rural Ohio. Whenever I go back home, people are like, ‘Oh San Francisco, that place is super hostile to Christians, right?’ I’ve been here for 10 and a half years and, honestly, no,” he said. “Generally speaking, people are curious how someone they otherwise respect would believe something they might perceive as being somewhat backwards.”

Rob Prickett said he first checked out Epic Church a decade ago, when he first arrived in the Bay Area. At the time, the fledgling congregation didn’t have much of a community and certainly not a strong tech tie.

In a testament to the way things have changed, he first saw the announcement for Code & Cosmos on LinkedIn.

In her remarks, Michelle Stephens said attendees had told her they felt a void in their lives. They had tried mushrooms, molly, and silent retreats in search of meaning. In an interview, she said her group plans to host more events to encourage people to consider faith as an answer to that question of purpose.