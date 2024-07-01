A man died after being pulled from a fire in a Leavenworth Street apartment on the edge of the Lower Nob Hill and Tenderloin neighborhoods early Monday morning, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at 5:19 a.m. at an apartment building on Leavenworth and Geary streets. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor unit, and crews pulled one victim from the burning apartment, San Francisco Fire Capt. Justin Schorr said.
Despite rescue efforts, the man, described as approximately 50 years old, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Schorr said. His identity has not been released while authorities try to notify his next of kin.
The blaze was contained to one room in the apartment and held to a single alarm. No one else was injured, the fire department said.
Fire investigators and law enforcement are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Muni buses along Geary were briefly delayed but expected to return to normal service shortly, while buses along Leavenworth would see lingering delays