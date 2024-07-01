A man died after being pulled from a fire in a Leavenworth Street apartment on the edge of the Lower Nob Hill and Tenderloin neighborhoods early Monday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at 5:19 a.m. at an apartment building on Leavenworth and Geary streets. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor unit, and crews pulled one victim from the burning apartment, San Francisco Fire Capt. Justin Schorr said.