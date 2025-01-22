Swirl of influence: Who are the techies in Trump’s orbit?

While Thiel does not have an official government appointment, he has a direct line to the president, vice president, and every techie with an inner circle government position. The tech billionaire, who co-founded PayPal, Palantir Technologies, Founders Fund, and a host of other investment firms, was the sole Silicon Valley leader to support Trump during his first presidential campaign (he even spoke at the RNC) and presidency. Now, Thiel is the godfather of the powerful Silicon Valley network that has come to dominate government nominees and appointments in the Trump administration. Case in point: Thiel hosted an inauguration party at his mansion in Washington, D.C., that was attended by the crème de la crème of the tech world.