Members of the media were not invited (I asked for a press pass but was politely declined.) So I decided to go anyway and bought a $650 general admission ticket, because my boss wouldn’t approve a VIP pass to have cocktails and dinner with the besties.

The event was put on to celebrate a blockbuster year for the podcast and its hosts, self-proclaimed “besties” Jason Calacanis, David Friedberg, Chamath Palihapitiya, and David Sacks.

“Who do you think the surprise guest is going to be?” one bro standing in line asked another.

It was a party thrown by Silicon Valley’s most powerful podcast. It was the “Holiday Spectacular” from “All-In,” and by “spectacular,” the organizers meant five open bars, heaping tins of caviar, and a private DJ set by Steve Aoki.

The crowd — better dressed than most in San Francisco — buzzed with excitement, ready to reap the rewards of hundreds of dollars spent on tickets. And no — this wasn’t a Sabrina Carpenter or Noah Kahan concert.

When I arrived at the Palace of Fine Arts on Saturday evening, I crossed through a Waymo traffic jam and joined a line curving around the imposing faux Greco-Roman building.

the besties are spending $1M on a holiday party don't miss it. — bestie awards live — winter wonderland afterparty — open bar — food trucks — holiday surprises — celebrity djs ( @steveaoki !!!) when: saturday, 12/7 where: san francisco get tickets: https://t.co/2aJCpeXhQ9 pic.twitter.com/l7yYtceO6Y

“All-In” launched in 2020 as a pandemic chat among poker friends. Five years later, it’s the top technology show on Apple Podcasts, with hundreds of thousands of listeners every week. This summer, the hosts landed an interview with Donald Trump in the wake of a glitzy Pacific Heights fundraiser hosted by Sacks and Palihapitiya. In September, they pulled off a three-day summit in Los Angeles featuring Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Marc Benioff. And that was all before Trump appointed Sacks as his artificial intelligence and crypto czar.

How else to celebrate the foursome’s thriving media empire, immense cultural cachet, and rising political influence but by throwing a no-holds-barred bro-ligarchs victory lap bash that reportedly cost $1 million?

Once I got through security and took a seat in my zone, I met Evelyn and Monica Brady. The sisters, who own an entertainment company and flew in for the day from Nashville, said they’ve been listeners for two years, and their favorite bestie is Sacks.

“I think we’ve lost the ability to disagree in this country, and if we don’t talk, it’s dangerous,” said Evelyn. “But they talk, and they disagree, and they’re so, so funny.” Then she excused herself to run to the open bar for a glass of wine.

Listening to the podcast is more than a pastime, Monica told me. It’s changed how the sisters socialize and do business. Influenced by the hosts’ discussions of poker, the sisters started a poker club and speaker series called “Distillicon Valley” to learn the game with friends.

“Man, it’s better than an MBA!” said Monica. “Teaches you so much about risk assessment, business decisions, reading people.”

The two said other relatives have also caught the “All-In” bug, so much so that they’re planning to make next year’s podcast summit a family reunion.