Silicon Valley’s Trumpiest podcast now has one man in the White House.

David Sacks, one of San Francisco’s loudest and proudest conservatives, will serve as the White House’s artificial intelligence and crypto czar, President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social.

Sacks is the founder and a partner at venture capital firm Craft Ventures and a member of the so-called PayPal Mafia, an influential alumni network from the payment technology company that includes billionaires Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and Elon Musk.

But Sacks is better known for his involvement in the “All-In” tech and politics podcast, on which he appears weekly with three fellow investors, including Chamath Palihapitiya.