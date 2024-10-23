It’s ambitious stuff, and while it may not be the lucrative venture its founders originally envisioned — an invitation-only clubhouse for the tech elite, who would pay handsomely for admission — it serves their decade-long quest to build social capital in the heart of Silicon Valley.

You won’t find Leon Trotsky or Simone de Beauvoir sipping cappuccinos in the lounge, discussing revolution and feminism. You might, however, find Sal Khan, founder of online educational platform Khan Academy, in an animated conversation with acclaimed chef Alice Waters, or Canada’s most decorated astronaut chatting it up with the United Arab Emirate’s artificial intelligence minister and the chief executive of Burning Man.

A modern twist on Enlightenment-era French and Viennese coffeehouses, where intellectuals gathered to discuss the issues of the day, the Institute pitches itself as a salon for great minds to tackle humanity’s biggest challenges.

Located on the 59th floor of San Francisco’s tallest building, Salesforce Tower, the Institute has a sprawling 18,000-square-foot lounge designed by John Terzian, the owner of a nightclub empire frequented by celebrities. The libraries, cafe, and bar in the stunning space have panoramic city views. Looking out at the tip of the Transamerica Pyramid, Coit Tower and Alcatraz in the distance, and the dazzling bay under the Golden Gate Bridge, one feels godlike.

Behold the Institute . If you’ve heard of it, it’s probably because you possess something its founders covet: billions in your bank account, a bold-face name in an esoteric field, maybe a Nobel Prize.

High above San Francisco, nestled in the clouds, sits the headquarters of a secret society meant to solve humanity’s most daunting challenges. You most certainly are not invited to the club — and you’re not supposed to know it exists.

Behind closed doors

Tamas and Hering have spent years trying to climb the tech industry ladder, sometimes in strange ways.

Tamas, a German financier, is a former partner at DST Global, a Moscow-based investment firm founded by Israeli entrepreneur Yuri Milner that has close links to the Kremlin. Tamas led blockbuster investments in Facebook, Airbnb, and Twitter.

In 2011, Tamas was named among the “most powerful people in tech you’ve never heard of” by venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. “He is Yuri Milner’s human supercomputer,” they wrote. “He’s on speed-dial for everyone trying to build the most successful, highest-scale, global Internet companies today.”

The following year, Tamas, who had moved to Dubai, launched a global tech-focused hedge fund that didn’t take off. He pivoted to Silicon Valley and hired Hering, a USC dropout turned cybersecurity mogul, to help him run a venture fund, Vy Capital.

Tamas and Hering agreed that if Vy Capital were to join the big leagues, they needed to make a splashy move. For their stage, they leased the 59th floor of Salesforce Tower, the 61-floor monolith that is the focal point of San Francisco’s skyline. Downtown brokers estimate that the space costs north of $100 a square foot, among the highest rent in the city. At that rate, annual rent would be about $2 million.

But the lease was not intended for Vy Capital’s office — it was for a private club that Tamas and Hering planned to call 59. They planned to charge an initiation fee of $1 million, plus annual dues of $60,000, to mingle with “the world’s leading thinkers.” They tried to convince Sam Altman, who was running the Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator, to lease part of the floor for his startup OpenAI and become a founding member of the club. But Altman passed, and Tamas and Hering soon gave up on the idea, according to The Wall Street Journal.