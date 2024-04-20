I was a shrooms virgin, I confessed, sourcing up for my first trip—and seeking to take the edge off work as a stressed-out reporter.

Why yes, I did! Not only as a journalist (was this even legal?), but as a complete newb to the world of psychedelics.

“Hey Christina, this is Tony from Mush Love. Do you have any questions about our menu or services today?” asked a pleasant, customer-service-sounding voice on the end of the line.

I thought ordering up a batch of magic mushrooms in San Francisco might be challenging, or at least complicated. But I was wrong.

“I would probably put you in a similar boat as me, personally,” said Tony, who had spent 10 years slaving away in the weed industry before joining “the Church of the Mush Love,” as he put it. “A lot of new members to our organization, they’re looking for a transcendental experience.”

After swiftly signing me up with the church with a quick FaceTime call to verify my identity, he recommended one package of Portal Microdose gummies for $50, one vegan 2.5-gram Meanie chocolate bar for $20 and 12 Lions Mane Microdose capsules for $30. That would meet the $100 minimum purchase, or “donation,” for the order of shrooms to be delivered to my door the next day.

“For the record, I’m not a doctor,” he said. “But that would be my ‘Take two and call me in the morning’ kind of deal.”

The next morning, a silver SUV rolled up to my apartment, and its tatted passenger handed me off a black goody bag in exchange for a fistful of twenties.

Could it be that easy to get shrooms in the Bay Area? Apparently, it is.

With magic mushrooms effectively decriminalized in San Francisco and Oakland, gone are the days where you need to “know a guy” who grows mycelium in his closet to secure the substance. Instead, shroom-curious buyers have a bewildering array of options competing for their mushroom dollars.

You can purchase from a shroom church or off a streetside flyer. You can walk up to a street stand in the Castro or venture to an underground mushroom and cannabis flea market in Oakland where vendors pour complimentary tequila shots for frequent buyers.

But which of these options offered the safest purchasing and consuming experience? Which were the easiest systems to navigate and the most professional to deal with? Who offered the best shroom bang for the buck? I decided to try all of the buying options and find out.

It should be noted that psilocybin is still considered a Schedule 1 substance by the federal government, which is defined as a drug with “with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said, “The sale of ‘magic’ mushrooms (psilocybin) is illegal in San Francisco. Cases presented to us by law enforcement for the sale of psilocybin will be prosecuted if they are provable.”

The Oakland Police Department wrote to us that “sales of psilocybin [are] still a felony violation of the CA health and safety code,” that text or phone mushroom delivery services are not legal, and that smoke shops “are not supposed to sell psilocybin.”