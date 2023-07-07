Christina Campodonico

Christina J. Campodonico writes about the intersection of arts, culture and tech in the Bay Area for The Standard. She first fell in love with local journalism covering Silicon Beach in her native SoCal and cut her teeth managing the neighborhood’s 50-year-old newspaper, the Argonaut. Her writing has been nominated for multiple Southern California Journalism Awards and has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeleno and KCET’s Southland Sessions. She is a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.