Does anyone really want to eat breakfast in bed? Instead, why not do Mother’s Day brunch on the bay with bottomless booze to boot? City Cruises hosts two brunch cruises on Sunday, featuring decadent menu items like Scottish smoked salmon and hand-carved steak tri-tip as well as live entertainment and as many bloody marys or mimosas as your mom can put away. In addition to “free-flowing champagne” and sparkling cider throughout the two-hour cruise, every mom will receive a flower to commemorate the voyage. (Dinner cruises with live DJ entertainment and a full bar are also available if you want to turn Mother’s Day into a romantic date night for your significant other.)