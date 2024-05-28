Favorite sushi spot:📍Saru Sushi Bar, 3856 24th St, Noe Valley

“Really good people run this place. I used to go for lunch all the time and they even let me stage with their chefs once so I could learn how to break down and cure fish in the Japanese way. I like the fried nori that they top with chopped tuna and a little avocado. And when they have the collar or fish bones that they fry up, they always ask me if I want them. I like oily fish, too. They always have a lot of different mackerel.”