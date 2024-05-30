Yoshimichi Takahashi’s twice-weekly seafood deliveries are like Christmas for Shinsuke Hayashi, the head sushi chef at Akikos. “I don’t get toys anymore,” Hayashi says, as he rips off the red tape and unwraps the packages with childlike abandon, removing the steaming ice packs and foil hiding the treasures beneath. “This is the closest thing I have.”

Takahashi’s morning visits to Hayashi and many of San Francisco's top sushi chefs are as anticipated as Santa’s. However, rather than a furry red suit and hat, Yoshi-san—as he’s known throughout the high-end sushi scene—typically dons a dark blue hoodie and a crooked smile. Rather than a sleigh, he often pulls up in his white delivery van. And his goods don’t hail from the North Pole, but from Tokyo’s legendary Toyosu fish market.

As the man behind the U.S. hub of the Japan-based fish company Sakasyu, Takahashi is at the red, beating heart of the San Francisco sushi trade. If you love the Spanish mackerel sashimi you’re eating at Ken, or the cherry trout nigiri you’re inhaling at Robin, you have Takahashi and his sprawling, 200-person, two-continent team to thank.