First—we made the obvious choice to blow The Standard’s dining budget and research as many omakase restaurants as humanly possible. This entailed eating an egregious amount of Bluefin tuna, boldly featured on menus everywhere. So, of course, we then had to investigate the sustainable ethics of our Bluefin consumption. (We might be going to a watery hell, it turns out.) Karma was reversed by featuring one chef who crafts an amazing—and entirely vegan!—omakase, as well as a look into Mendocino uni, the buttery sea urchin gonad environmentalists are actually begging us to eat.



We got up early to do a ride-along with a former sushi chef, a real character of a guy who now helps the city’s best restaurants get their fish from Tokyo’s Toyosu market via WhatsApp. And we spent a Saturday shooting a video at Hashiri, following an Edomae master as he demonstrated the making of tomago; despite being an egg omelet, it is considered to be a true test of a high-level sushi chef.