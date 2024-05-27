The Big O: Where to score the greatest omakase in SF  

Intimate and cozy, with walls of mismatched wood and lovely ikebana-inspired flower arrangments, this understated little spot has been serving up some of the city’s most traditional omakase for 10 years. Though it had its time with Michelin stars, it no longer carries them. We love it anyhow.



Depending on your temperament, it could be a relief to find a distinct absence of the gold leaf and caviar that is used with abandon at the trending spots. Nothing is served with fanfare; it is all presented as a beautiful matter of fact. A first course of complex doll-sized bites, including an addictive little square of housemade sesame tofu topped with a pinprick of fresh wasabi, lets you know you’re in good hands. It’s followed by 17 more courses, including a piece of nigiri topped with slippery, creamy scored squid topped with a burnt vermillion dollop of urchin. Cherry blossom trout—a seasonal item we saw all spring on many menus—coats your mouth in fat. You’ll want to pop a bite of chunky fresh pickled ginger as a counteroffer.



On the night we were there, the entire counter was made up of Japanese patrons, one wearing a Dodgers cap backward, most in tennis shoes. Everyone was chatting and laughing with the two sushi chefs. Which, if you ask us, is what an evening of omakase should be all about. —SD

📍Wako, 211 Clement St., Inner Richmond

💰 $165

Opened: 2014



