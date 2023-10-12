The Bay Area has a whole spectrum of high-end sushi omakase—long, multi-course meals where the chef picks the dishes (omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you”). On one end is a predictable progression of traditional Edomae sushi from light to heavy in both dishes and fishes. (The nearly-impossible-to-book Sushi Yoshizumi in San Mateo is the Bay Area’s finest example of this style.) On the other end is Friends Only, a 10-seat sushi counter in Nob Hill that takes a more modern approach. Chef-owner Ray Lee calls Friends Only “the dark knight” of the sushi world. “We don’t play by the rules,” he says.

You’ll find an array of first-rate nigiri with pristine fish and other sea creatures along with items you wouldn’t ordinarily find at an Edomae sushi restaurant, including luxe ingredients like truffles and caviar, Alaskan king crab and even gold flakes. The approach is unconventional, but I’m very here for it.

Friends Only opened in September 2022 on the corner of California and Larkin streets. The original idea was for the space to function as a restaurant and a research and development kitchen for Friends Only’s larger SoMa sister restaurant, Akikos. But in the past year, Friends Only is standing on its own two feet, emerging as the more sought-after destination for diners.

“We built a new clientele that only want to go Friends Only because they want that intimate experience,” said Lee.

There are only two seatings per night, and if you’re lucky enough to nab a reservation, you’re in for a PFG time.

The contents and number of courses change depending on what’s available and in season; but no matter what, dinner will always start off with a banger: a “tostada” made with a crispy deep-fried nori (seaweed) chip in lieu of a toasted corn tortilla topped with a torched half of a Hokkaido scallop from northern Japan and a few generous tongues of high grade sweet and creamy uni (sea urchin), topped with a generous mound of shiny briny golden kaluga caviar topped with a few flakes of edible gold leaf. Yes, it’s a little over-the-top. It is also the epitome of PFG. The dish was inspired by Lee's travels through Mexico City.