Using a well-honed 270mm Sakimaru Takobiki knife, chef Erik Aplin lightly scores a piece of gleaming ruby-red flesh. He drapes it like a doll-sized blanket over a thumb of Koshihikari short-grain rice seasoned with a wisp of Sharizu rice vinegar, sugar and salt.



For the world, it looks like a piece of tuna nigiri—enough for me to put my tongue to it, expecting notes of the sea. However, the flesh is tangy and, when prodded, less forgiving. It’s missing that oceanic funk. I bite into it and only then does my brain compute: It is not fish at all, but a shoyu-and-kombu marinated slice of peeled tomato. The mind reels.

Since opening Chīsai Sushi Club at the base of Bernal Heights in 2021, chef Erik Alpin, a fourth-generation Japanese American, has been crafting an exquisite vegan omakase, the tomato his own tuna trompe l’oeil. “I naively thought it would be easy,” he says of the 13-course progression, showing me a box full of painstakingly prepped vegetables. “But it requires a lot of small details.”

Despite his dedication to his extraordinarily labor-intensive vegetarian menu—one that only feeds about five percent of his clientele—Aplin has actually spent most of his career focused on fish, entrenching himself at some of SF’s most lauded sushi establishments, including Akiko’s, Robin and Ichi. At Chīsai, he leans into the American side of his background, slyly incorporating a bit of melting pot into his omakase menu, with subtle nods to everything from Indian to Italian.



You wouldn't call Aplin a seafood justice warrior. Part of his mission is practical. He knows vegetarian guests are often relegated to cucumber rolls and he feels for them. The idea to create a vegan omakase started to burble when Aplin was coming up as a sushi chef at legendary restaurants like Morimoto and Matsuhisa. He recalls diners would come in and say they were vegetarian and his fellow sushi chefs would stiffen.