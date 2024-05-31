Bluefin tuna is everywhere in sushi-mad SF. But should it be?

Unfortunately, the Seafood Watch recommends not eating this fish, at least for now. “We’re optimistic. We’re seeing improvement. There’s a chance that some of our ratings [for wild bluefin] could move out of the red,” says Corbett Nash, an outreach manager with Seafood Watch. “But we’re not quite ready to declare that yet.”



Yet despite biologists’ warnings, bluefin is swimming across high-end menus all over sushi-mad San Francisco, where it’s often served as the piece de resistance. Flipping through a dozen of the city’s finest sushi menu, every single one proudly serves bluefin and highlights it as a star of the show. In a city full of chefs and diners devoted to local and seasonal produce and regenerative beef, somehow we seem to have a blindspot for bluefin.



Admittedly, diners might be genuinely confused about whether they’re eating bluefin or not. It goes by many other Japanese names, depending on the specific cut. In broad strokes, maguro is the general term for tuna, while hon maguro, or “true” tuna, refers to bluefin. Akami is lean and dark red from the top of the fish near the spine, chutoro is medium fatty and rosy from the side, and otoro is the most fatty and marbled from the deep belly.