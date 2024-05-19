“I started reviewing them, and then I just started getting more and more,” she said. “By the time I went through 10, I had 10 more emails. This became a full-time job.”

The posters—which described the 37-year-old startup recruiter as “very tall,” “hot,” and “emotionally secure”—soon took on a life of their own. They infiltrated local Instagram feeds and group chats, and eventually Kennedy’s email inbox filled with more applications for the role of Wheeler’s girlfriend than she could handle.

The campaign to find Matt Wheeler a girlfriend began as an April Fool’s joke. On the night before the holiday, Wheeler’s friend, Summer Kennedy, threw on rollerblades and zipped around the Marina, plastering a couple dozen flyers on telephone poles, trees and walls.

Rather than doling out dates one by one, Wheeler and Kennedy decided to throw a party, and invite all the interested women, plus any of their single friends (both male and female) to join the festivities. It all led to last Saturday’s 50 First Dates-themed “I believe in a thing called love” party at Fort Mason, attended by around 100 people who came to flirt over White Claws, rub shoulders underneath a “compliment circle” (a large parachute, the kind you used to play with in pre-school), and test their compatibility over thumb wars and mural making.

“I can't date over 100 people,” said Wheeler in a phone call ahead of the party, which also doubled as his 37th birthday bash. “The very least I could do is just throw a big mixer, and invite all my single guy friends, and just have a big party, so I can say thank you to everyone.”