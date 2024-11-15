But as interviews with seven chefs attest, the demands of feeding tech industry royalty can go well beyond the pressure of a slammed dinner service. Many spoke on the condition of anonymity because of nondisclosure agreements and in order to share the full extent of their unhinged experiences.

It was a fitting welcome to the world of private cheffing in Silicon Valley, where no request is too fussy, expensive, or bizarre. In exchange, chefs can make more than $225,000 a year, much more than they’d earn in a restaurant kitchen, plus benefits.

Cindy Race, a private chef for the Silicon Valley elite, remembers the moment she realized the absurdity of her position. Shortly after she quit her restaurant job to cook for a wealthy family, she witnessed a personal assistant — one of her new colleagues — wrestling with a dog to brush its teeth with chicken-flavored toothpaste.

The beverage perfectionists

“They opened the Coke, took a sip of the Coke, put it down, and left,” the chef said. “Once they took a sip and put it down, they were done.”

One chef said a client loved the first sip of an ice-cold can of Coca-Cola. But just the first.

Once, a call came in from the client’s chief of staff with a serious grievance: the labels in the beverage fridge were not facing forward.

“I’ve been in a room with the entire family and nonexistent,” the Coca-Cola chef said. “I’ve been in a room where it’s the middle of a fucking screaming match. And they’re like, ‘What’s for dinner tonight?’ And somebody’s crying at the table.”

In addition to the demands, there’s the delicate dance involved in being a private chef: understanding when to be invisible but still present so you can respond to any need.

Even something as simple as tea can be an ordeal. For one client, water had to be heated to 180 degrees, then cooled to 120 degrees before the tea was put in. The tea would be steeped for 3 minutes and 15 seconds and the cup cooled to 70 degrees for serving.

One household had a binder for every visitor, listing what they ate, what it should look like, caloric guidance, and allergy restrictions, along with details on how much of each ingredient should be included, down to the gram, a chef said.

That pattern would repeat three or four times daily, with the remainder of each soda ending up in the trash.

The last-minute mind-changer

“I’d go to the farmers market every day, pick out stone fruit, citrus, apples, bananas, whatever. I’d display those throughout the house,” the chef said. “Sometimes it got eaten, sometimes it didn’t. The level of waste in the private world is pretty extravagant.”

A chef who works for a Bay Area family with an ultra-high net worth said appearances can be more important than the food itself. One former client, for example, wanted fresh fruit showcased around the home daily.

Most chefs working in Silicon Valley households have Michelin-level experience and shifted to private work to escape the grind of restaurant life. But being subject to the whims of incredibly finicky individuals is its own burden.

“You have to be on 24/7. You have to perform, and you’re not just a chef — some houses, you’re the chef, the butler, the barista, the bartender, the driver, you name it.”

In the technocratic world of Silicon Valley, many clients are obsessed with measurement and optimization. One chef has been accused of “gaslighting” clients, adding sugar to meals when there was none present.

One of the biggest frustrations is indecisiveness. This chef said a client would list her menu preferences and receive a rundown of dishes weekly or even daily. But 30 minutes before dinnertime, she would say she no longer felt like eating salmon and would prefer chicken.

“You cannot say no,” the chef said. “You’re at the whim of the principal. I’d prepare three different proteins and stock my fridge with various vegetables if she did change her mind. Sometimes chefs are also feeding the staff or yourself, so you can repurpose it in another meal.”