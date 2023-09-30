Why this San Francisco restaurateur made a triple bet on San Francisco’s Bayview

“The media narrative around violence in the Bayview is hyperinflated crap,” she said. “The reality of this community is that it’s so close-knit.”

A Bayview resident and homeowner for over 20 years, Houk has a deep commitment to a neighborhood she feels is perpetually slighted, and she’s on a mission to change the perception of the place she calls home.

Houk followed the success of her first restaurant—which filled a hole for fresh, well-prepared food in the Bayview—with two others, opening Tato taqueria on Third Street in 2018 and Café Alma on Innes Avenue in 2019.

When you're sitting at a red picnic table surrounded by succulents under the shining sun, it’s hard to imagine the lot having the equivalent weight of garbage as a large elephant. Today, it’s not the fumes of rotting waste but the smell of organic red sauce that lingers in the air.

The outdoor restaurant, which Houk calls her “baby,” opened 12 years ago and is decorated with string lights and potted plants.

Houk cleared out 14,000 pounds of trash from the lot on Jerrold Avenue and Third Street where her first restaurant, All Good Pizza, stands. When she first got the property, it was considered blighted because it had so many code violations. Bit by bit, Houk cleaned out the garbage and added an Atlas 8-by-24-foot trailer, out of which she serves homemade pies and crunchy kale salads.

The three restaurants she owns in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood aren’t just places to eat—they are havens.

Houk learned that firsthand when she tried to buy her first home. Outbid on 26 houses in San Francisco’s tight real estate market, she had given up on the idea that she would ever find a place of her own.

Then one day, she received a call from her mom, who was convinced she’d found just the right place for her—what she called “a diamond in the rough” on Hudson Avenue. The proposition felt fated from the start, since Hudson is her mother’s given name and “Hud” was her grandfather’s nickname.

In a deal sealed with a bottle of Hennessy and a neighborly chat—like all good transactions should be—Houk was able to negotiate the price of her house and finally have a home to call her own. The whole experience of the purchase, so different from elsewhere in San Francisco, was only the beginning of her discovering Bayview’s magic.

When she moved from the Mission into her new place, new neighbors kept coming up to her, asking if they could help her carry her boxes.

“It’s so genuine,” she said. “How have I overlooked this place?” she asked herself.

Houk, who at the time worked at Dolores Park Café, lamented the lack of fresh food in the community—despite the presence of the SF Market in the neighborhood, a produce center that feeds the whole city.

“So many of the things made in the Bayview don’t stay in the Bayview,” she said, mentioning the produce market and the meat wholesaler P.G. Molinari. Houk couldn’t understand why there were so few restaurants in a neighborhood that is so close to Downtown.

While Houk wouldn’t open her first restaurant for another 11 years, she had an experience that proved intrinsic to what would ultimately become her path as a Bayview restaurateur—working in the nonprofit world at an organization called Namaste Direct.

A pioneer in microfinance, the social entrepreneur Bob Graham founded Namaste Direct in the 1980s as a way to help women in Guatemala achieve financial independence. The organization has grown over the years—it now has 17 employees—but Houk was Graham’s first hire.

“It was a major stepping stone in every way,” Graham said of Houk’s time at Namaste Direct.

She rose all the way to CEO of the organization and knew every aspect of the business, Graham said. Houk now serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors.

Graham cited Houk’s unbounded energy and enthusiasm as keys to her success in the organization and called her a leader, initiator and “someone who knows how to get things done.”

Yet there’s another quality of Houk’s that may be even more important, one that typically doesn’t show up on resumes or in job descriptions.