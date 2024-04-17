Park carefully, San Francisco. Citations are coming.

Residents have chafed in recent weeks after their vehicles were ticketed while sitting in the same spots they’ve used for years. Now, those types of citations are poised to multiply.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin announced Tuesday that parking control officers will soon begin conducting intensive enforcement operations across the city.

“In many San Francisco neighborhoods, given the scarcity of parking control officers that we have faced for several years, there are people who think that the rules don’t exist,” Tumlin said during Tuesday’s SFMTA Board of Directors meeting. “We want to get the word out that we are finally able to start enforcing the rules.”

The new intensive enforcement plan will fall outside of parking control officers’ regular duties. During the intensive enforcement operations, parking control will descend on one supervisorial district a week at a time, issuing a flurry of tickets in that neighborhood.