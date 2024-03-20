An infant who was severely injured in a horrific wrong-way crash that killed three others on Saturday at a West Portal bus stop has died from his injuries, an official said Wednesday night.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar and San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott confirmed the baby boy's death. The baby had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in the crash, which also killed his parents and 1-year-old brother.

"I have no words," Melgar told The Standard. "Just think of the trauma of the community. And so we were all thinking, 'Oh, this poor child,' you know, now as an orphan, and now that the entire family's gone. The entire family is just ... I couldn't stop crying Saturday night. I was still just distraught."

The San Francisco Police Department and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to The Standard's requests for comment.

Family members were identified by officials Tuesday as Brazilian national Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40, and 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, who died at the scene of the crash at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way. The boy's mother, Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, 38, died later in hospital.

Scott told the Police Commission on Wednesday night that two of the individuals who were transported to the hospital have since died.