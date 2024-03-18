More than 150 people attended a vigil Monday evening to grieve a man and a woman and their young child, all three of whom were killed after being struck by an SUV while waiting at a bus stop in West Portal Saturday afternoon.

Community members gathered near the scene of the crash on Ulloa Street near West Portal Avenue, where a banner reading “SF Grieves” was posted over a makeshift memorial brimming with flowers and stuffed animals.

“It’s so hard, we just saw them last week,” said Silvia Olivar, who said she knew the woman and young child who were killed but declined to share more, stressing that the family wants privacy.

Authorities said the man and the child died at the scene of the collision. The woman died later at the hospital.

The four victims are all members of the same family, the Brazilian consulate told the Standard Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the city's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the dead as Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40, and 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira died at the scene of the crash at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way, authorities said.

The boy's mother, Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, 38, died later in hospital.

Diego, a Brazilian national, worked for Apple. A LinkedIn profile for a person with the same name lists employment sincseas an associate creative director at Apple.

The crash also injured the family's two-month-old boy, who is currently hospitalized.