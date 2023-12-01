Stephanie K. Baer is a deputy breaking news editor at The Standard. Previously, she was a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News, where she covered the biggest stories of the day from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle. Stephanie also previously worked at the Southern California News Group, the Chicago Tribune and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, focusing on local government, crime and public health. In 2015, her reporting on flaws with Los Angeles County’s restaurant inspection program forced the health department to change the way it grades food facilities. Stephanie is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley and a Bay Area native.